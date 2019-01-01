QQQ
Range
13.94 - 14.2
Vol / Avg.
92.6K/96.5K
Div / Yield
1.4/9.93%
52 Wk
12.72 - 15.41
Mkt Cap
533.4M
Payout Ratio
43.48
Open
14.19
P/E
4.38
Shares
38M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 6:35PM
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. is an investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

Duff & Phelps Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duff & Phelps Global's (DPG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duff & Phelps Global.

Q

What is the target price for Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Duff & Phelps Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Duff & Phelps Global (DPG)?

A

The stock price for Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) is $14.04 last updated Today at 7:14:16 PM.

Q

Does Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) reporting earnings?

A

Duff & Phelps Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duff & Phelps Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) operate in?

A

Duff & Phelps Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.