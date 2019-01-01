|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Oxford Square Capital’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB).
The latest price target for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OXSQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is $3.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
The next Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Oxford Square Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Oxford Square Capital.
Oxford Square Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.