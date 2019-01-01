QQQ
Range
3.74 - 4.03
Vol / Avg.
460.4K/210.3K
Div / Yield
0.42/10.63%
52 Wk
3.68 - 5.22
Mkt Cap
198.1M
Payout Ratio
26.25
Open
3.81
P/E
2.47
EPS
0.23
Shares
49.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return. Its primary focus is to seek current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. Its debt investments include bilateral loans and syndicated loans. The group invests in various industries such as structured finance, Telecommunication services, Business services, Healthcare, Diversified Insurance, Logistics, and others.

Oxford Square Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford Square Capital's (OXSQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OXSQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is $3.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Square Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Square Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) operate in?

A

Oxford Square Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.