Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the company is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships, and other entities which operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions. It invests in various sectors such as business equipment and services, telecommunications, cable and satellite television, healthcare, chemicals and plastics, utilities, lodging and casinos, and others.