Range
4.3 - 4.37
Vol / Avg.
435.5K/879.9K
Div / Yield
0.25/5.83%
52 Wk
4.13 - 4.53
Mkt Cap
668M
Payout Ratio
36
Open
4.31
P/E
6.17
EPS
0
Shares
153M
Outstanding
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the company is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships, and other entities which operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions. It invests in various sectors such as business equipment and services, telecommunications, cable and satellite television, healthcare, chemicals and plastics, utilities, lodging and casinos, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Senior Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Senior (VVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Senior's (VVR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Senior.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Senior (VVR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Senior

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Senior (VVR)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) is $4.365 last updated Today at 4:14:04 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Senior (VVR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Senior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Senior (VVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Senior.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Senior (VVR) operate in?

A

Invesco Senior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.