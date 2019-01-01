|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.180
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|473.380M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lamar Advertising’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting LAMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) is $109.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Lamar Advertising’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lamar Advertising.
Lamar Advertising is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.