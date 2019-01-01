Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company organized as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals through short-term agreements. The company is involved in this process from ad copy production to the placement and maintenance of physical advertisements. The vast majority of Lamar's revenue comes from renting ad space on its portfolio of static and digital roadside billboard displays in the U.S. The states of Pennsylvania and Texas house a proportion of these. The company's customers are restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail firms in terms of total revenue.