Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company organized as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals through short-term agreements. The company is involved in this process from ad copy production to the placement and maintenance of physical advertisements. The vast majority of Lamar's revenue comes from renting ad space on its portfolio of static and digital roadside billboard displays in the U.S. The states of Pennsylvania and Texas house a proportion of these. The company's customers are restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail firms in terms of total revenue.

Lamar Advertising Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lamar Advertising (LAMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lamar Advertising's (LAMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lamar Advertising (LAMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting LAMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)?

A

The stock price for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) is $109.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lamar Advertising (LAMR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reporting earnings?

A

Lamar Advertising’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Lamar Advertising (LAMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lamar Advertising.

Q

What sector and industry does Lamar Advertising (LAMR) operate in?

A

Lamar Advertising is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.