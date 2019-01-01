QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
34.39 - 35.67
Vol / Avg.
9.7M/10.6M
Div / Yield
1/2.90%
52 Wk
26.11 - 39.65
Mkt Cap
37.4B
Payout Ratio
14.54
Open
35.52
P/E
6.48
EPS
2.75
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV16.520B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HP (HPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HP's (HPQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HP (HPQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for HP (NYSE: HPQ) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting HPQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.21% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HP (HPQ)?

A

The stock price for HP (NYSE: HPQ) is $34.525 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HP (HPQ) pay a dividend?

A

The next HP (HPQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is HP (NYSE:HPQ) reporting earnings?

A

HP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 28, 2022.

Q

Is HP (HPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HP.

Q

What sector and industry does HP (HPQ) operate in?

A

HP is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.