Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Molson Coors is the fifth- largest beer producer globally, boasting top-two positioning in the U.S., Canada, and many Central European markets. It brews and markets a slew of company-owned brands including Blue Moon, Coors, Miller, Vizzy, and Staropramen. It also sells various partner brands in certain locales such as Topo Chico (licensed from Coca-Cola), Amstel and Dos Equis in Canada (through an exclusive import/license arrangement with Heineken), and Corona in Central Europe (through an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev). The firm's go-to-market approach differs by geography as well, primarily using independent distributors in the U.S., but deploying hybrid models in Canada and Europe.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.810 -0.0400
REV2.550B2.619B69.000M

Molson Coors Beverage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Molson Coors Beverage's (TAP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Molson Coors Beverage’s space includes: Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU), Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM).

Q

What is the target price for Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting TAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.20% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)?

A

The stock price for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) is $49.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) reporting earnings?

A

Molson Coors Beverage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molson Coors Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) operate in?

A

Molson Coors Beverage is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.