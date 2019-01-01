QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.71 - 15
Vol / Avg.
135.3K/82.1K
Div / Yield
1.17/7.93%
52 Wk
14.67 - 16.66
Mkt Cap
338.3M
Payout Ratio
32.77
Open
14.98
P/E
4.13
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a broad, dynamically managed portfolio of senior secured loans (Senior Loans) made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade; corporate bonds (Corporate Bonds) that are high yield issues rated below investment grade; other fixed-income instruments of a similar nature that may be represented by derivatives; and securities of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ares Dynamic Credit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ares Dynamic Credit's (ARDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ares Dynamic Credit.

Q

What is the target price for Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ares Dynamic Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC)?

A

The stock price for Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) is $14.765 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) reporting earnings?

A

Ares Dynamic Credit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ares Dynamic Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC) operate in?

A

Ares Dynamic Credit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.