Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a broad, dynamically managed portfolio of senior secured loans (Senior Loans) made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade; corporate bonds (Corporate Bonds) that are high yield issues rated below investment grade; other fixed-income instruments of a similar nature that may be represented by derivatives; and securities of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).