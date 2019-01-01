QQQ
Range
74.5 - 77.67
Vol / Avg.
3.6M/2.6M
Div / Yield
1.92/2.56%
52 Wk
52.28 - 78.76
Mkt Cap
42.6B
Payout Ratio
33.33
Open
75.09
P/E
13.61
EPS
1.26
Shares
551.3M
Outstanding
Created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients--nitrogen, potash, and phosphate--although its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through both its physical stores and online platforms.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3602.470 0.1100
REV6.520B7.267B747.000M

Nutrien Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutrien (NTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nutrien's (NTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nutrien.

Q

What is the target price for Nutrien (NTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting NTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.38% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutrien (NTR)?

A

The stock price for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) is $77.335 last updated Today at 8:12:27 PM.

Q

Does Nutrien (NTR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nutrien (NTR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) reporting earnings?

A

Nutrien’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Nutrien (NTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutrien.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutrien (NTR) operate in?

A

Nutrien is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.