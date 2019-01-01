QQQ
Range
38.76 - 39.78
Vol / Avg.
8.4K/283.5K
Div / Yield
0.8/2.08%
52 Wk
27.28 - 45.36
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
26.71
Open
38.91
P/E
13.91
EPS
0.84
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Veritex Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. The bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, which include commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by telephone, mail and personal appointment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.840 0.1200
REV90.090M92.891M2.801M

Veritex Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veritex Holdings (VBTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veritex Holdings's (VBTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veritex Holdings (VBTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) was reported by Raymond James on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting VBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veritex Holdings (VBTX)?

A

The stock price for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) is $39.3 last updated Today at 2:47:46 PM.

Q

Does Veritex Holdings (VBTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) reporting earnings?

A

Veritex Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Veritex Holdings (VBTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veritex Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Veritex Holdings (VBTX) operate in?

A

Veritex Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.