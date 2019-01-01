|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.840
|0.1200
|REV
|90.090M
|92.891M
|2.801M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Veritex Holdings’s space includes: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK).
The latest price target for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) was reported by Raymond James on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting VBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) is $39.3 last updated Today at 2:47:46 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Veritex Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Veritex Holdings.
Veritex Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.