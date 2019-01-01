QQQ
Range
137.9 - 143.68
Vol / Avg.
3.4M/3M
Div / Yield
2.52/1.79%
52 Wk
94.14 - 169.93
Mkt Cap
106B
Payout Ratio
63.96
Open
138.47
P/E
35.73
EPS
1.69
Shares
740M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and ProLogis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates over 900 million square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.120
REV1.061B1.074B13.080M

Prologis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prologis (PLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prologis's (PLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prologis (PLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prologis (NYSE: PLD) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting PLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.65% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prologis (PLD)?

A

The stock price for Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is $143.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prologis (PLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is Prologis (NYSE:PLD) reporting earnings?

A

Prologis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Prologis (PLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prologis.

Q

What sector and industry does Prologis (PLD) operate in?

A

Prologis is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.