Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its portfolio of brands is organized in two operating segments. Wolverine Michigan Group, the highest revenue driver, consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear, and Hytest safety footwear. Wolverine Boston Group consists of Sperry footwear, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear, and the Kids' footwear business. In addition to footwear, Wolverine operates a performance leather business predominantly selling footwear. A majority of its revenue comes from the United States.