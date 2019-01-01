QQQ
Range
23.15 - 23.91
Vol / Avg.
210.2K/518.6K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.69%
52 Wk
23.06 - 44.74
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.69
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
82.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its portfolio of brands is organized in two operating segments. Wolverine Michigan Group, the highest revenue driver, consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear, and Hytest safety footwear. Wolverine Boston Group consists of Sperry footwear, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear, and the Kids' footwear business. In addition to footwear, Wolverine operates a performance leather business predominantly selling footwear. A majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.410 0.0000
REV627.650M635.600M7.950M

Wolverine World Wide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wolverine World Wide (WWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wolverine World Wide's (WWW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wolverine World Wide (WWW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting WWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.53% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)?

A

The stock price for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) is $23.71 last updated Today at 5:42:24 PM.

Q

Does Wolverine World Wide (WWW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Wolverine World Wide (WWW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) reporting earnings?

A

Wolverine World Wide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Wolverine World Wide (WWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wolverine World Wide.

Q

What sector and industry does Wolverine World Wide (WWW) operate in?

A

Wolverine World Wide is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.