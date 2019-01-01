|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.410
|0.0000
|REV
|627.650M
|635.600M
|7.950M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Wolverine World Wide’s space includes: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Nike (NYSE:NKE).
The latest price target for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting WWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.53% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) is $23.71 last updated Today at 5:42:24 PM.
The next Wolverine World Wide (WWW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.
Wolverine World Wide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wolverine World Wide.
Wolverine World Wide is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.