Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/314.8K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.86%
52 Wk
8.24 - 10.34
Mkt Cap
873.4M
Payout Ratio
15.53
Open
-
P/E
3.19
Shares
88.3M
Outstanding
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust operates as an investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

BlackRock Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Resources (BCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Resources's (BCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Resources.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Resources (BCX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Resources (BCX)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) is $9.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Resources (BCX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Resources (BCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Resources (BCX) operate in?

A

BlackRock Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.