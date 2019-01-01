Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company. The fund seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in income-producing equity securities issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-investment grade preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and debt securities.