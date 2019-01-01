QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/99.7K
Div / Yield
0.76/7.05%
52 Wk
8.75 - 12.9
Mkt Cap
311.7M
Payout Ratio
20.32
Open
-
P/E
2.88
Shares
28.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company. The fund seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in income-producing equity securities issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-investment grade preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and debt securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Real Estate Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Real Estate Income's (JRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Real Estate Income.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Real Estate Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) is $10.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Real Estate Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Real Estate Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) operate in?

A

Nuveen Real Estate Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.