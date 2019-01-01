QQQ
Range
72.88 - 75.74
Vol / Avg.
737.7K/812.3K
Div / Yield
1.45/1.94%
52 Wk
58.27 - 88.7
Mkt Cap
13.4B
Payout Ratio
101.4
Open
75.16
P/E
52.3
EPS
0.36
Shares
183.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 11:55AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) campgrounds throughout the US. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of sites located near bodies of water in Florida, the Northeastern region of the US, Arizona, and California. Equity Lifestyle derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from its properties. This income is pretty evenly split between its community sites and resort sites in the Florida, Northeastern US, Arizona, and California markets. Equity Lifestyle's site offerings mainly attract retirees, vacationing families, and second homeowners who lease on an annual basis.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640
REV288.000M152.800M-135.200M

Analyst Ratings

Equity Lifestyle Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Equity Lifestyle Props's (ELS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) was reported by RBC Capital on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting ELS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.36% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS)?

A

The stock price for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) is $72.98 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) reporting earnings?

A

Equity Lifestyle Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equity Lifestyle Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) operate in?

A

Equity Lifestyle Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.