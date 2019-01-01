Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) campgrounds throughout the US. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of sites located near bodies of water in Florida, the Northeastern region of the US, Arizona, and California. Equity Lifestyle derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from its properties. This income is pretty evenly split between its community sites and resort sites in the Florida, Northeastern US, Arizona, and California markets. Equity Lifestyle's site offerings mainly attract retirees, vacationing families, and second homeowners who lease on an annual basis.