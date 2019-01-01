|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.270
|1.280
|0.0100
|REV
|5.220B
|5.433B
|213.000M
You can purchase shares of Aflac (NYSE: AFL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aflac’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for Aflac (NYSE: AFL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting AFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.93% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aflac (NYSE: AFL) is $62.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Aflac’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aflac.
Aflac is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.