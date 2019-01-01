QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accidents, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling most of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2701.280 0.0100
REV5.220B5.433B213.000M

Analyst Ratings

Aflac Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aflac (AFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aflac (NYSE: AFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aflac's (AFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aflac (AFL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aflac (NYSE: AFL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting AFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.93% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aflac (AFL)?

A

The stock price for Aflac (NYSE: AFL) is $62.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aflac (AFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Aflac (NYSE:AFL) reporting earnings?

A

Aflac’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Aflac (AFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aflac.

Q

What sector and industry does Aflac (AFL) operate in?

A

Aflac is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.