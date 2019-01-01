QQQ
Range
23.26 - 24.5
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.32/1.37%
52 Wk
16.97 - 26.92
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
24.18
Open
23.82
P/E
25.76
EPS
0.15
Shares
247.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose operating businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's solutions are used in several industry segments including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.310 0.0100
REV603.020M646.900M43.880M

Element Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Element Solutions (ESI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Element Solutions's (ESI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Element Solutions (ESI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) was reported by CL King on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ESI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.66% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Element Solutions (ESI)?

A

The stock price for Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) is $23.4 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Element Solutions (ESI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Element Solutions (ESI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) reporting earnings?

A

Element Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Element Solutions (ESI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Element Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Element Solutions (ESI) operate in?

A

Element Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.