Range
21.52 - 21.67
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/203.5K
Div / Yield
0.1/0.47%
52 Wk
15.43 - 32.36
Mkt Cap
800.8M
Payout Ratio
17.24
Open
21.67
P/E
36.91
EPS
0.13
Shares
37M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Clarus Corp is a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare markets. The company's products are principally sold under the Black Diamond, Sierra, Barnes, PIEPS and SKINourishment brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. It operates within two segments Black Diamond segment, which includes Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment; and Sierra segment. It derives majority of the revenue from Black Diamond segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clarus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clarus (CLAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clarus's (CLAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clarus (CLAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) was reported by B of A Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CLAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.66% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clarus (CLAR)?

A

The stock price for Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) is $21.65 last updated Today at 2:36:42 PM.

Q

Does Clarus (CLAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.

Q

When is Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reporting earnings?

A

Clarus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Clarus (CLAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clarus.

Q

What sector and industry does Clarus (CLAR) operate in?

A

Clarus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.