Clarus Corp is a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare markets. The company's products are principally sold under the Black Diamond, Sierra, Barnes, PIEPS and SKINourishment brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. It operates within two segments Black Diamond segment, which includes Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment; and Sierra segment. It derives majority of the revenue from Black Diamond segment.