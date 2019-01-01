QQQ
HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2020, the firm owned and operated 185 hospitals, 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across nearly 20 states and a small foothold in England.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.5404.420 -0.1200
REV15.370B15.064B-306.000M

HCA Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HCA Healthcare (HCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HCA Healthcare's (HCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HCA Healthcare (HCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting HCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.64% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HCA Healthcare (HCA)?

A

The stock price for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) is $241.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HCA Healthcare (HCA) pay a dividend?

A

The next HCA Healthcare (HCA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reporting earnings?

A

HCA Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is HCA Healthcare (HCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HCA Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does HCA Healthcare (HCA) operate in?

A

HCA Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.