|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.540
|4.420
|-0.1200
|REV
|15.370B
|15.064B
|-306.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HCA Healthcare’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
The latest price target for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting HCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.64% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) is $241.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next HCA Healthcare (HCA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
HCA Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HCA Healthcare.
HCA Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.