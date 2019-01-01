QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. The company's production facilities are located primarily in the U.S., Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore as well as horizontal shale wells.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.630
REV2.057B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tenaris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenaris (TS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenaris (NYSE: TS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenaris's (TS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tenaris (TS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tenaris (NYSE: TS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting TS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.01% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenaris (TS)?

A

The stock price for Tenaris (NYSE: TS) is $24.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenaris (TS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tenaris (TS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-23.

Q

When is Tenaris (NYSE:TS) reporting earnings?

A

Tenaris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Tenaris (TS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenaris.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenaris (TS) operate in?

A

Tenaris is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.