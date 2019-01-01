Century Casinos Inc is a casino entertainment company that develops and operates gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing (including off-track betting) and entertainment facilities primarily in North America. It has casinos in USA, Century Casino & Hotel - Colorado; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort - West Virginia; Century Casino Cape Girardeau, and Century Casino Caruthersville - Missouri; Canada, Century Casino & Hotel; Century Casino St. Albert, and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino - Edmonton; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, Century Sports, and Century Bets! Inc - Calgary; and Casinos Poland in Poland.