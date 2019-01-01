QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Stewart Information Services Corp is a provider of real estate services. The company offers residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to the mortgage industry. Its operating segments include title insurance and related services, and ancillary services and corporate. Title insurance and related services include the functions of searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to real property. Ancillary services and corporate segment provide search and valuation services to the mortgage industry through Stewart Lender Services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0102.940 0.9300
REV751.630M961.671M210.041M

Stewart Information Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stewart Information Servs (STC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stewart Information Servs's (STC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stewart Information Servs (STC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) was reported by BTIG on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting STC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stewart Information Servs (STC)?

A

The stock price for Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) is $65.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stewart Information Servs (STC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) reporting earnings?

A

Stewart Information Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Stewart Information Servs (STC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stewart Information Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Stewart Information Servs (STC) operate in?

A

Stewart Information Servs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.