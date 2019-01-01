|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.010
|2.940
|0.9300
|REV
|751.630M
|961.671M
|210.041M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stewart Information Servs’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR).
The latest price target for Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) was reported by BTIG on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting STC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) is $65.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Stewart Information Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stewart Information Servs.
Stewart Information Servs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.