Range
7.23 - 7.38
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2.8M
Div / Yield
0.01/0.19%
52 Wk
6.09 - 9.96
Mkt Cap
40.4B
Payout Ratio
4.52
Open
7.28
P/E
24.27
EPS
5.43
Shares
5.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Wipro is a leading global IT services provider, with 175,000 employees. Based in Bengaluru, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive over half of its revenue (57%) from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services, and cloud infrastructure services as well as business process outsourcing as a service.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.070 -0.0100
REV2.680B2.731B51.000M

Wipro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wipro (WIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wipro (NYSE: WIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wipro's (WIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wipro (WIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wipro (NYSE: WIT) was reported by Jefferies on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.70 expecting WIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wipro (WIT)?

A

The stock price for Wipro (NYSE: WIT) is $7.385 last updated Today at 4:59:45 PM.

Q

Does Wipro (WIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on July 16, 2015.

Q

When is Wipro (NYSE:WIT) reporting earnings?

A

Wipro’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Wipro (WIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wipro.

Q

What sector and industry does Wipro (WIT) operate in?

A

Wipro is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.