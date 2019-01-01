Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in Senior Floating-Rate Loans, Debt Obligations, Equity Securities, Derivatives as well as Foreign Securities and Currencies. The Fund invests in various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, building and development, healthcare, leisure amongst others.