Range
11.49 - 11.68
Vol / Avg.
343.2K/422K
Div / Yield
1.2/10.38%
52 Wk
11.52 - 13.49
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
82.76
Open
11.64
P/E
7.97
Shares
116.2M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in Senior Floating-Rate Loans, Debt Obligations, Equity Securities, Derivatives as well as Foreign Securities and Currencies. The Fund invests in various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, building and development, healthcare, leisure amongst others.

Eaton Vance Duration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Duration (EVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Duration's (EVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Duration.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Duration (EVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Duration

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Duration (EVV)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) is $11.52 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Duration (EVV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Duration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Duration (EVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Duration.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Duration (EVV) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Duration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.