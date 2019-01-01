QQQ
Range
2.18 - 2.2
Vol / Avg.
373.1K/369.4K
Div / Yield
0.19/8.53%
52 Wk
2.18 - 2.57
Mkt Cap
227.2M
Payout Ratio
54.57
Open
2.19
P/E
6.23
Shares
103.5M
Outstanding
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Credit Suisse High Yield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Suisse High Yield (DHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Credit Suisse High Yield's (DHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credit Suisse High Yield.

Q

What is the target price for Credit Suisse High Yield (DHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Credit Suisse High Yield

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Suisse High Yield (DHY)?

A

The stock price for Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) is $2.195 last updated Today at 6:40:55 PM.

Q

Does Credit Suisse High Yield (DHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 16, 2018.

Q

When is Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX:DHY) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Suisse High Yield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credit Suisse High Yield (DHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Suisse High Yield.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Suisse High Yield (DHY) operate in?

A

Credit Suisse High Yield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.