Range
6.59 - 6.75
Vol / Avg.
20.7K/43.4K
Div / Yield
0.4/5.91%
52 Wk
6.43 - 7.25
Mkt Cap
115.6M
Payout Ratio
37.22
Open
6.74
P/E
6.05
Shares
17.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:48PM
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital, by investing primarily in senior, secured floating-rate loans. The trust invests primarily in below investment grade floating-rate loans, which are considered speculative because of the credit risk of their issuers. Its portfolio of investment consists of the aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage and tobacco, building and development, business equipment and services, cable and satellite television and other areas.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Senior Income's (EVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Senior Income.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Senior Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) is $6.59 last updated Today at 8:17:41 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE:EVF) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Senior Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Senior Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Senior Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.