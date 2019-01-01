Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital, by investing primarily in senior, secured floating-rate loans. The trust invests primarily in below investment grade floating-rate loans, which are considered speculative because of the credit risk of their issuers. Its portfolio of investment consists of the aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage and tobacco, building and development, business equipment and services, cable and satellite television and other areas.