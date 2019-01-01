|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.420
|0.0000
|REV
|70.020M
|69.312M
|-708.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting BHLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is $30.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.