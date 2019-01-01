QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc is a holding company. It offers deposit, lending, investment, wealth management, and insurance services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.420 0.0000
REV70.020M69.312M-708.000K

Analyst Ratings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berkshire Hills Bancorp's (BHLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting BHLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)?

A

The stock price for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is $30.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reporting earnings?

A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) operate in?

A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.