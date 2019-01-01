Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of December 2021, Franklin had $1.578 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (36%), fixed-income (40%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (10%) and money market funds. Distribution tends to be weighted more toward retail investors (53% of AUM) investors, as opposed to institutional (45%) and high-net-worth (2%) clients. Franklin is also one of the more global firms of the U.S.-based asset managers we cover, with more than 35% of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and just over 25% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.