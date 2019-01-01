|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.890
|1.080
|0.1900
|REV
|2.180B
|2.224B
|44.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Franklin Resources’s space includes: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) is $29.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Franklin Resources’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Franklin Resources.
Franklin Resources is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.