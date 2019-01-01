QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of December 2021, Franklin had $1.578 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (36%), fixed-income (40%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (10%) and money market funds. Distribution tends to be weighted more toward retail investors (53% of AUM) investors, as opposed to institutional (45%) and high-net-worth (2%) clients. Franklin is also one of the more global firms of the U.S.-based asset managers we cover, with more than 35% of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and just over 25% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8901.080 0.1900
REV2.180B2.224B44.000M

Franklin Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Resources (BEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Resources's (BEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Resources (BEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Resources (BEN)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) is $29.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Resources (BEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Resources’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Franklin Resources (BEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Resources (BEN) operate in?

A

Franklin Resources is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.