QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.08/0.12%
52 Wk
48.83 - 79.45
Mkt Cap
15.1B
Payout Ratio
2.42
Open
-
P/E
21.06
EPS
Shares
216.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:02PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 3:50PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 2:54PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 3:36PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:10AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services specialty aircraft for various end markets, but it also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end markets. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8800.940 0.0600
REV3.030B3.322B292.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Textron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Textron (TXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Textron's (TXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Textron (TXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Textron (NYSE: TXT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 89.00 expecting TXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.02% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Textron (TXT)?

A

The stock price for Textron (NYSE: TXT) is $69.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Textron (TXT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Textron (TXT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Textron (NYSE:TXT) reporting earnings?

A

Textron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Textron (TXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Textron.

Q

What sector and industry does Textron (TXT) operate in?

A

Textron is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.