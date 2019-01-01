|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.880
|0.940
|0.0600
|REV
|3.030B
|3.322B
|292.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Textron’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Textron (NYSE: TXT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 89.00 expecting TXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.02% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Textron (NYSE: TXT) is $69.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Textron (TXT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Textron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Textron.
Textron is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.