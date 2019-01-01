QQQ
Range
3.79 - 3.84
Vol / Avg.
574.3K/654.7K
Div / Yield
0.36/9.47%
52 Wk
3.31 - 4.32
Mkt Cap
588.4M
Payout Ratio
92.31
Open
3.81
P/E
9.74
Shares
154M
Outstanding
GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high current income and capital appreciation as its secondary objective. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries. It also intends to earn income through an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GAMCO Global Gold Natural's (GGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GAMCO Global Gold Natural.

Q

What is the target price for GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GAMCO Global Gold Natural

Q

Current Stock Price for GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN)?

A

The stock price for GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) is $3.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN) pay a dividend?

A

The next GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) reporting earnings?

A

GAMCO Global Gold Natural does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GAMCO Global Gold Natural.

Q

What sector and industry does GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN) operate in?

A

GAMCO Global Gold Natural is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.