Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is the United States-based closed-end fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its managed assets in equity and debt securities issued by real asset related companies located anywhere in the world. Its strategy involves investments primarily in five security types, global infrastructure common stock, real estate investment trust (REIT) common stock, global infrastructure preferred stock and hybrids, REIT preferred stock and debt securities.