Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/99.9K
Div / Yield
1.16/8.19%
52 Wk
14.07 - 16.5
Mkt Cap
388.7M
Payout Ratio
25.45
Open
-
P/E
3.11
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is the United States-based closed-end fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its managed assets in equity and debt securities issued by real asset related companies located anywhere in the world. Its strategy involves investments primarily in five security types, global infrastructure common stock, real estate investment trust (REIT) common stock, global infrastructure preferred stock and hybrids, REIT preferred stock and debt securities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Real Asset I&G Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Real Asset I&G (JRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Real Asset I&G's (JRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Real Asset I&G.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Real Asset I&G (JRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Real Asset I&G

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Real Asset I&G (JRI)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) is $14.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Real Asset I&G (JRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Real Asset I&G does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Real Asset I&G (JRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Real Asset I&G.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Real Asset I&G (JRI) operate in?

A

Nuveen Real Asset I&G is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.