Range
141.1 - 146.52
Vol / Avg.
1M/781.9K
Div / Yield
4/2.75%
52 Wk
124.78 - 156.54
Mkt Cap
13.9B
Payout Ratio
45.3
Open
143.35
P/E
16.45
EPS
2.29
Shares
95M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Packaging Corp. of America is the fourth- largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces roughly 4 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is about 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0702.760 0.6900
REV1.940B2.043B103.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Packaging Corp of America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Packaging Corp of America (PKG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Packaging Corp of America's (PKG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Packaging Corp of America (PKG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) was reported by UBS on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 154.00 expecting PKG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.52% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Packaging Corp of America (PKG)?

A

The stock price for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) is $145.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Packaging Corp of America (PKG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) reporting earnings?

A

Packaging Corp of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Packaging Corp of America (PKG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Packaging Corp of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Packaging Corp of America (PKG) operate in?

A

Packaging Corp of America is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.