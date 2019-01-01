|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.070
|2.760
|0.6900
|REV
|1.940B
|2.043B
|103.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Packaging Corp of America’s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
The latest price target for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) was reported by UBS on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 154.00 expecting PKG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.52% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) is $145.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Packaging Corp of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Packaging Corp of America.
Packaging Corp of America is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.