QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.02 - 26.57
Vol / Avg.
481.4K/392.6K
Div / Yield
0.85/3.24%
52 Wk
14.52 - 32.37
Mkt Cap
916.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
34.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 4:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:53AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated, self-administered, and self-managed Maryland corporation. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties, located in secondary and primary markets across the United States. The company has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The majority of its property portfolio is spread across Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Georgia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390
REV38.280M39.802M1.522M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plymouth Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plymouth Industrial REIT's (PLYM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) was reported by BMO Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting PLYM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)?

A

The stock price for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) is $26.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) reporting earnings?

A

Plymouth Industrial REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) operate in?

A

Plymouth Industrial REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.