|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|REV
|38.280M
|39.802M
|1.522M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Plymouth Industrial REIT’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD).
The latest price target for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) was reported by BMO Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting PLYM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) is $26.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Plymouth Industrial REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Plymouth Industrial REIT.
Plymouth Industrial REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.