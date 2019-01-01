Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated, self-administered, and self-managed Maryland corporation. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties, located in secondary and primary markets across the United States. The company has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The majority of its property portfolio is spread across Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Georgia.