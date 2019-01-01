|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.990
|1.340
|0.3500
|REV
|3.270B
|3.361B
|91.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in XPO Logistics’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting XPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.24% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) is $71.52 last updated Today at 5:43:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for XPO Logistics.
XPO Logistics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for XPO Logistics.
XPO Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.