XPO Logistics is a diversified trucking and logistics company, built mostly via acquisition (until 2016). Following the third-quarter 2021 spin-off of its global contract logistics division (outsourced warehousing and supply-chain services), XPO's portfolio reflects its transportation operations--asset-based less-than-truckload shipping (33% of gross revenue), asset-light freight brokerage including intermodal and truck brokerage (29%), heavy goods last mile delivery (8%), and its European truckload and LTL operations (24%). The remainder of revenue stems from managed transportation and global forwarding services.