Range
68.81 - 71.85
Vol / Avg.
517.4K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
61.63 - 153.45
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
69.94
P/E
24.61
EPS
1.06
Shares
114.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
XPO Logistics is a diversified trucking and logistics company, built mostly via acquisition (until 2016). Following the third-quarter 2021 spin-off of its global contract logistics division (outsourced warehousing and supply-chain services), XPO's portfolio reflects its transportation operations--asset-based less-than-truckload shipping (33% of gross revenue), asset-light freight brokerage including intermodal and truck brokerage (29%), heavy goods last mile delivery (8%), and its European truckload and LTL operations (24%). The remainder of revenue stems from managed transportation and global forwarding services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.340 0.3500
REV3.270B3.361B91.000M

XPO Logistics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XPO Logistics (XPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XPO Logistics's (XPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XPO Logistics (XPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting XPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.24% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XPO Logistics (XPO)?

A

The stock price for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) is $71.52 last updated Today at 5:43:04 PM.

Q

Does XPO Logistics (XPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XPO Logistics.

Q

When is XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) reporting earnings?

A

XPO Logistics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is XPO Logistics (XPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XPO Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does XPO Logistics (XPO) operate in?

A

XPO Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.