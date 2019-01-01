Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The company invests primarily in New York municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.