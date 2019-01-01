QQQ
Range
12.15 - 12.21
Vol / Avg.
15.1K/34.3K
Div / Yield
0.57/4.69%
52 Wk
11.97 - 14.17
Mkt Cap
237M
Payout Ratio
50.87
Open
12.2
P/E
11.12
EPS
0
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The company invests primarily in New York municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Invesco Trust For Invnt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Trust For Invnt's (VTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Trust For Invnt.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) is $12.17 last updated Today at 4:08:31 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Trust For Invnt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Trust For Invnt.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Trust For Invnt (VTN) operate in?

A

Invesco Trust For Invnt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.