Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third- largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America. In addition to the eponyms, the firm's flagship brands include 7UP, Canada Dry, Schweppes, Mott's, and Bai. The company situates itself at different positions of the value chain depending on the segment (it reports four operating segments) and the product. It is primarily a brand owner in its beverage concentrates and Latin America beverages segments, as well as for the single-serve brewers within its coffee systems segment, and owns integrated production and distribution operations in its packaged beverages segment as well as for its K-cup pods.