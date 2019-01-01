QQQ
Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third- largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America. In addition to the eponyms, the firm's flagship brands include 7UP, Canada Dry, Schweppes, Mott's, and Bai. The company situates itself at different positions of the value chain depending on the segment (it reports four operating segments) and the product. It is primarily a brand owner in its beverage concentrates and Latin America beverages segments, as well as for the single-serve brewers within its coffee systems segment, and owns integrated production and distribution operations in its packaged beverages segment as well as for its K-cup pods.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.450 0.0000
REV3.300B3.391B91.000M

Keurig Dr Pepper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) was reported by Barclays on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting KDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.72% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)?

A

The stock price for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is $38.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) reporting earnings?

A

Keurig Dr Pepper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Q

What sector and industry does Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) operate in?

A

Keurig Dr Pepper is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.