Range
73.39 - 75.43
Vol / Avg.
69.4K/114.4K
Div / Yield
0.36/0.49%
52 Wk
63.47 - 114.89
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
13.43
Open
75.32
P/E
27.45
EPS
0.86
Shares
32.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Helios Technologies Inc is a United States-based industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company's products for the hydraulics markets comprise screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions. The company serves the electronics market through two subsidiaries: Enovation Controls and High Country Tek. Enovation Controls' products comprise electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions. High Country Tek supplies electronic controller products for the fluid power industry. Sun Hydraulics generates about half of its sales from the American domestic market.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV204.800M

Helios Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helios Technologies (HLIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helios Technologies's (HLIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Helios Technologies (HLIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 97.00 expecting HLIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.76% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Helios Technologies (HLIO)?

A

The stock price for Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) is $74.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helios Technologies (HLIO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reporting earnings?

A

Helios Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Helios Technologies (HLIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helios Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Helios Technologies (HLIO) operate in?

A

Helios Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.