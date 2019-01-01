Atkore is a diversified industrials company and a leading manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments: electrical and safety and infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line as well as in the United States. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tube, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets.