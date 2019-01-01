|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.560
|4.580
|1.0200
|REV
|768.520M
|840.801M
|72.281M
You can purchase shares of Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atkore’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).
The latest price target for Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting ATKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.27% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) is $102.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Atkore.
Atkore’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atkore.
Atkore is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.