Range
101.65 - 107.07
Vol / Avg.
488.2K/500.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
63.2 - 119.96
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
103.86
P/E
6.96
EPS
4.38
Shares
44.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Atkore is a diversified industrials company and a leading manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments: electrical and safety and infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line as well as in the United States. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tube, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.5604.580 1.0200
REV768.520M840.801M72.281M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atkore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atkore (ATKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atkore's (ATKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atkore (ATKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting ATKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.27% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atkore (ATKR)?

A

The stock price for Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) is $102.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atkore (ATKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atkore.

Q

When is Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) reporting earnings?

A

Atkore’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Atkore (ATKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atkore.

Q

What sector and industry does Atkore (ATKR) operate in?

A

Atkore is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.