BCE is both a wireless and Internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier--the legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provinces--Ontario and Quebec. Additionally, BCE has a media segment, which holds television, radio, and digital media assets. BCE licenses the Canadian rights to movie channels including HBO, Showtime, and Starz. In 2021, the wireline segment accounted for 54% of total EBITDA, while wireless composed 39%, and media provided the remainder.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.600 0.0300
REV4.880B4.925B45.000M

BCE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCE (BCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCE (NYSE: BCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BCE's (BCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCE.

Q

What is the target price for BCE (BCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for BCE (NYSE: BCE) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting BCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BCE (BCE)?

A

The stock price for BCE (NYSE: BCE) is $52.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCE (BCE) pay a dividend?

A

The next BCE (BCE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is BCE (NYSE:BCE) reporting earnings?

A

BCE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is BCE (BCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCE.

Q

What sector and industry does BCE (BCE) operate in?

A

BCE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.