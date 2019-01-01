|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.600
|0.0300
|REV
|4.880B
|4.925B
|45.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BCE (NYSE: BCE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BCE.
The latest price target for BCE (NYSE: BCE) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting BCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BCE (NYSE: BCE) is $52.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next BCE (BCE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
BCE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BCE.
BCE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.