Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Laboratory Corp. of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.7906.770 0.9800
REV3.900B4.056B156.000M

Laboratory Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laboratory Corp (LH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laboratory Corp's (LH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Laboratory Corp (LH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 360.00 expecting LH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.08% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Laboratory Corp (LH)?

A

The stock price for Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) is $268.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laboratory Corp (LH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laboratory Corp.

Q

When is Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) reporting earnings?

A

Laboratory Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Laboratory Corp (LH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laboratory Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Laboratory Corp (LH) operate in?

A

Laboratory Corp is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.