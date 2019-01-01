Taylor Devices Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in various types of machinery, equipment, and structures. The company's product line includes Seismic dampers, Fluidicshoks, Crane and industrial buffers, Self-adjusting shock absorbers, Liquid die springs and Vibration Dampers. In general, its products are used to absorb, control, or mitigate the motion of masses caused by earthquakes or explosions. The company markets its product to various industries such as industrial, steel mills, buildings, bridges, aerospace, defense, and automotive industries.