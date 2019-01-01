QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Taylor Devices Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in various types of machinery, equipment, and structures. The company's product line includes Seismic dampers, Fluidicshoks, Crane and industrial buffers, Self-adjusting shock absorbers, Liquid die springs and Vibration Dampers. In general, its products are used to absorb, control, or mitigate the motion of masses caused by earthquakes or explosions. The company markets its product to various industries such as industrial, steel mills, buildings, bridges, aerospace, defense, and automotive industries.

Taylor Devices Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taylor Devices (TAYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ: TAYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taylor Devices's (TAYD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Taylor Devices (TAYD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taylor Devices

Q

Current Stock Price for Taylor Devices (TAYD)?

A

The stock price for Taylor Devices (NASDAQ: TAYD) is $9.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taylor Devices (TAYD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 4, 1989.

Q

When is Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) reporting earnings?

A

Taylor Devices’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.

Q

Is Taylor Devices (TAYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taylor Devices.

Q

What sector and industry does Taylor Devices (TAYD) operate in?

A

Taylor Devices is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.