Range
39.64 - 41.04
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/2.1M
Div / Yield
0.85/2.13%
52 Wk
24.1 - 41.65
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
15.36
Open
40.78
P/E
8.46
EPS
0.95
Shares
214.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Huntsman Corp is a US-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), amines, surfactants, maleic anhydride, epoxy-based polymer formulations, textile chemicals, dyes, and others. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU(thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.950 0.0400
REV2.170B2.307B137.000M

Huntsman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huntsman (HUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huntsman's (HUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huntsman (HUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting HUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.34% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huntsman (HUN)?

A

The stock price for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) is $39.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huntsman (HUN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Huntsman (HUN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) reporting earnings?

A

Huntsman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Huntsman (HUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huntsman.

Q

What sector and industry does Huntsman (HUN) operate in?

A

Huntsman is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.