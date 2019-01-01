|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.950
|0.0400
|REV
|2.170B
|2.307B
|137.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Huntsman’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM).
The latest price target for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting HUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.34% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) is $39.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Huntsman (HUN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Huntsman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Huntsman.
Huntsman is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.