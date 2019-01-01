Huntsman Corp is a US-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), amines, surfactants, maleic anhydride, epoxy-based polymer formulations, textile chemicals, dyes, and others. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU(thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the Rest of the world.