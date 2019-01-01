QQQ
Range
55.25 - 58.87
Vol / Avg.
600.3K/252.3K
Div / Yield
4/6.67%
52 Wk
51.79 - 91.24
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
9.62
Open
57.7
P/E
3.08
EPS
1.76
Shares
27.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack, and Brand segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Capital Markets segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.700
REV422.110M

B. Riley Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy B. Riley Financial (RILY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B. Riley Financial's (RILY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for B. Riley Financial (RILY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for B. Riley Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for B. Riley Financial (RILY)?

A

The stock price for B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) is $58.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B. Riley Financial (RILY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $4.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021.

Q

When is B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) reporting earnings?

A

B. Riley Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is B. Riley Financial (RILY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B. Riley Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does B. Riley Financial (RILY) operate in?

A

B. Riley Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.