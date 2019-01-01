Dine Brands Global Inc owns and franchises thousands of restaurants under the Applebee's and International House of Pancakes names. Almost all company restaurants are located in the United States and franchised. Royalty revenue, which the company gets from franchisees based on franchisees' sales, accounts for roughly three quarters of total company revenue. The company also earns revenue by leasing restaurant sites to franchisees. The company has four reportable segments such as Franchise operations, (an aggregation of Applebee's and IHOP franchise operations), Rental operations, Financing operations and Company-operated restaurant operations.