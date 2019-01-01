QQQ
Range
79.42 - 83.51
Vol / Avg.
131.4K/288K
Div / Yield
1.84/2.27%
52 Wk
61.38 - 100.7
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
81.91
P/E
18.29
EPS
1.34
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Dine Brands Global Inc owns and franchises thousands of restaurants under the Applebee's and International House of Pancakes names. Almost all company restaurants are located in the United States and franchised. Royalty revenue, which the company gets from franchisees based on franchisees' sales, accounts for roughly three quarters of total company revenue. The company also earns revenue by leasing restaurant sites to franchisees. The company has four reportable segments such as Franchise operations, (an aggregation of Applebee's and IHOP franchise operations), Rental operations, Financing operations and Company-operated restaurant operations.

Dine Brands Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dine Brands Global (DIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dine Brands Global's (DIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dine Brands Global (DIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting DIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.50% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dine Brands Global (DIN)?

A

The stock price for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) is $79.85 last updated Today at 6:54:40 PM.

Q

Does Dine Brands Global (DIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Dine Brands Global (DIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.

Q

When is Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reporting earnings?

A

Dine Brands Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Dine Brands Global (DIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dine Brands Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Dine Brands Global (DIN) operate in?

A

Dine Brands Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.