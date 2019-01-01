|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dine Brands Global’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY).
The latest price target for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting DIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.50% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) is $79.85 last updated Today at 6:54:40 PM.
The next Dine Brands Global (DIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.
Dine Brands Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dine Brands Global.
Dine Brands Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.