|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.190
|REV
|11.760B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Intl Gr’s space includes: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME), Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT).
The latest price target for American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.49% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) is $61.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next American Intl Gr (AIG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
American Intl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Intl Gr.
American Intl Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.