Range
61.2 - 62.88
Vol / Avg.
5.7M/5.1M
Div / Yield
1.28/2.07%
52 Wk
41.49 - 63.54
Mkt Cap
50.2B
Payout Ratio
20.09
Open
62
P/E
9.69
EPS
1.95
Shares
814.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. Its revenue is split roughly evenly between commercial and consumer lines.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.190
REV11.760B

American Intl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Intl Gr (AIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Intl Gr's (AIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Intl Gr (AIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.49% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Intl Gr (AIG)?

A

The stock price for American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) is $61.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Intl Gr (AIG) pay a dividend?

A

The next American Intl Gr (AIG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) reporting earnings?

A

American Intl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is American Intl Gr (AIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does American Intl Gr (AIG) operate in?

A

American Intl Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.