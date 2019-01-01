QQQ
Range
45.9 - 48.98
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/1.8M
Div / Yield
0.8/1.65%
52 Wk
28.86 - 64.76
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
10.05
Open
46.46
P/E
6.08
EPS
1.94
Shares
156.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4502.410 -0.0400
REV2.380B2.430B50.000M

Olin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olin (OLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olin's (OLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Olin (OLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Olin (NYSE: OLN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting OLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.76% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Olin (OLN)?

A

The stock price for Olin (NYSE: OLN) is $48.84 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Olin (OLN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.

Q

When is Olin (NYSE:OLN) reporting earnings?

A

Olin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Olin (OLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olin.

Q

What sector and industry does Olin (OLN) operate in?

A

Olin is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.