|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.450
|2.410
|-0.0400
|REV
|2.380B
|2.430B
|50.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Olin’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Olin (NYSE: OLN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting OLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.76% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Olin (NYSE: OLN) is $48.84 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.
Olin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Olin.
Olin is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.