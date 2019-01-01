QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Information Services Group Inc is a US-based technology insight, market intelligence, and advisory services firm. It principally offers digital transformation services, such as automation and cloud & data analytics; managed governance; network carrier services; technology strategy & operations design; changes management; market intelligence & technology research and analysis. It operates in one segment, fact-based sourcing advisory services. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, and Asia-pacific.

Information Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Information Services (III) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Information Services (NASDAQ: III) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Information Services's (III) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Information Services (III) stock?

A

The latest price target for Information Services (NASDAQ: III) was reported by Barrington Research on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting III to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Information Services (III)?

A

The stock price for Information Services (NASDAQ: III) is $6.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Information Services (III) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Information Services (NASDAQ:III) reporting earnings?

A

Information Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Information Services (III) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Information Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Information Services (III) operate in?

A

Information Services is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.