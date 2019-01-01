|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Information Services (NASDAQ: III) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Information Services’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Information Services (NASDAQ: III) was reported by Barrington Research on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting III to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Information Services (NASDAQ: III) is $6.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Information Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Information Services.
Information Services is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.