Post Holdings primarily operates in North America and Europe. For fiscal 2021, 37% of the company's revenue came from cereal, with brands such as Honeycomb, Grape-Nuts, Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats, Malt-O-Meal, and Weetabix. Refrigerated food made up 41% of 2021 revenue and services the retail (15% of company sales) and food-service channels (26%), providing value-added egg and potato products, prepared side dishes, cheese, and sausage under brands Bob Evans and Simply Potatoes. The stake in BellRing Brands makes up 20% of revenue, with protein-based shakes, powders, and bars that sell under the Premier Protein, PowerBar, and Dymatize brands, but Post is reducing this holding to a minority position in early 2022. Post also holds a 60% stake in 8th Avenue, a private brands entity.