Range
102.68 - 106.9
Vol / Avg.
488K/419.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
94.76 - 118.32
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
106.48
P/E
117.66
EPS
-0.25
Shares
61.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Post Holdings primarily operates in North America and Europe. For fiscal 2021, 37% of the company's revenue came from cereal, with brands such as Honeycomb, Grape-Nuts, Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats, Malt-O-Meal, and Weetabix. Refrigerated food made up 41% of 2021 revenue and services the retail (15% of company sales) and food-service channels (26%), providing value-added egg and potato products, prepared side dishes, cheese, and sausage under brands Bob Evans and Simply Potatoes. The stake in BellRing Brands makes up 20% of revenue, with protein-based shakes, powders, and bars that sell under the Premier Protein, PowerBar, and Dymatize brands, but Post is reducing this holding to a minority position in early 2022. Post also holds a 60% stake in 8th Avenue, a private brands entity.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.290 -0.0700
REV1.640B1.644B4.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Post Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Post Holdings (POST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Post Holdings's (POST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Post Holdings (POST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) was reported by Citigroup on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 122.00 expecting POST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.35% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Post Holdings (POST)?

A

The stock price for Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) is $103.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Post Holdings (POST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2015.

Q

When is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) reporting earnings?

A

Post Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Post Holdings (POST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Post Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Post Holdings (POST) operate in?

A

Post Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.