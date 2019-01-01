QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/768.3K
Div / Yield
0.7/8.55%
52 Wk
6.79 - 9.3
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
24.44
Open
-
P/E
3.08
EPS
2.53
Shares
126.4M
Outstanding
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end fund. Its investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to the stockholder. The company seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of total assets in the securities of Energy Infrastructure companies.

Analyst Ratings

Kayne Anderson Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE: KYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kayne Anderson Energy's (KYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kayne Anderson Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE: KYN) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KYN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN)?

A

The stock price for Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE: KYN) is $8.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) reporting earnings?

A

Kayne Anderson Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kayne Anderson Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) operate in?

A

Kayne Anderson Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.