QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4M
Div / Yield
0.7/5.09%
52 Wk
10.81 - 15.97
Mkt Cap
51.8B
Payout Ratio
47.22
Open
-
P/E
9.58
EPS
0.25
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 1:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 2:38PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
The merger of the Dutch postal bank and NN Insurance in 1991 created ING. Through a series of further acquisitions ING build up a global footprint. The 2008 financial crisis forced ING to seek government support--a precondition of which was that ING should separate its banking and insurance activities, which saw ING revert to being solely a bank. ING has market- leading banking operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, and a range of digital banks across Europe and Australia. Its global wholesale banking operation is primarily focused on lending.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.290
REV5.289B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ING Groep Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ING Groep (ING) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ING Groep's (ING) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ING Groep (ING) stock?

A

The latest price target for ING Groep (NYSE: ING) was reported by RBC Capital on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ING to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ING Groep (ING)?

A

The stock price for ING Groep (NYSE: ING) is $13.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ING Groep (ING) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021.

Q

When is ING Groep (NYSE:ING) reporting earnings?

A

ING Groep’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ING Groep (ING) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ING Groep.

Q

What sector and industry does ING Groep (ING) operate in?

A

ING Groep is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.