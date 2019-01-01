|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.950
|1.610
|0.6600
|REV
|373.700M
|418.556M
|44.856M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Simpson Manufacturing Co’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) was reported by CJS Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) is $115.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-06.
Simpson Manufacturing Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Simpson Manufacturing Co.
Simpson Manufacturing Co is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.