Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The largest end market is the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9501.610 0.6600
REV373.700M418.556M44.856M

Simpson Manufacturing Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simpson Manufacturing Co's (SSD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) was reported by CJS Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)?

A

The stock price for Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) is $115.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-06.

Q

When is Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) reporting earnings?

A

Simpson Manufacturing Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simpson Manufacturing Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) operate in?

A

Simpson Manufacturing Co is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.